Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes $7.47 Million Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 137,211 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,000. Nuance Communications accounts for approximately 1.5% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,633,000 after acquiring an additional 245,008 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth $207,720,000. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,702,000 after buying an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,469,000 after buying an additional 979,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth $170,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NUAN traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 386,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,492. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.14. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.77 and a beta of 1.25.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

