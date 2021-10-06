Crabel Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 163,898 Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 163,898 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,928,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FBC. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,639,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $28,805,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 345.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,988 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,306,000 after purchasing an additional 500,922 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 1,026.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 447,263 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,906,000 after acquiring an additional 407,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3,894.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 355,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 346,253 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flagstar Bancorp stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $53.17. 7,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,686. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $54.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.80. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 30.70% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.55 million. Research analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.52%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FBC shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $55.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

