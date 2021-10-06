Crabel Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Crabel Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 200.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,160 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.13.

NASDAQ SPWH traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,032. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.67. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $18.08.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $361.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 47.05% and a net margin of 5.83%. Sportsman’s Warehouse’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

