Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,693,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,314,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $12,947,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XEC stock remained flat at $$87.20 during trading on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

XEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. US Capital Advisors lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cimarex Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

