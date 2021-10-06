Crabel Capital Management LLC Has $706,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Crabel Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $353,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000.

NYSEARCA EWY traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, hitting $77.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,590,932. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1-year low of $64.46 and a 1-year high of $96.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.45 and its 200 day moving average is $89.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

