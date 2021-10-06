LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.31

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.31 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 7245 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. William Blair began coverage on LegalZoom.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on LegalZoom.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.82.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $150.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.38 million. Analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LZ. Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $155,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

