Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Shares Gap Down to $25.92

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.92, but opened at $24.86. Alkami Technology shares last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 1,647 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALKT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkami Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Alkami Technology from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.46 and a quick ratio of 12.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 65,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $2,340,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hansen sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total transaction of $3,056,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,584,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 273,607 shares of company stock worth $8,584,405.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $214,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $214,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $73,837,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $26,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

