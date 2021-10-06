Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Shares Down 9%

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL)’s stock price was down 9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.56 and last traded at $13.56. Approximately 442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 120,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Gracell Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

The firm has a market cap of $964.95 million and a P/E ratio of -7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,699,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $18,340,000. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $770,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $17,287,000. Finally, Indus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the first quarter worth approximately $1,329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:GRCL)

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

