SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 65,797 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 957,868 shares.The stock last traded at $486.33 and had previously closed at $488.66.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $493.03 and its 200 day moving average is $490.81.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 36,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,537,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,619,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.