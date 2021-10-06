Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 141,053 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 166.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,053 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $42,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AYI. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $309,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $625,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

AYI stock traded up $19.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.46. The company had a trading volume of 38,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,557. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.64. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $194.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.05.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The electronics maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $992.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.25 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 6.92%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $212.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.21.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

Further Reading: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.