Short Interest in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Declines By 17.5%

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the August 31st total of 106,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of GIFI stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $4.12. 233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.56. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.12. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative return on equity of 17.84% and a negative net margin of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $24.27 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication Company Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels. The firm operates through the following segments: Shipyard, Fabrication & Services and Corporate. The Shipyard segment engages in the design, construction and repair of marine vessels and also provides repair and maintenance services and fabricates newbuild marine vessels, including OSVs, MPSVs, research vessels, tugboats, salvage vessels, towboats, barges and drydocks, anchor handling vessels and lift boats.

