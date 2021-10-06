Short Interest in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Decreases By 17.4%

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,400 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the August 31st total of 155,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMO. BFT Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 124,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 66,306 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 229,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 278,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 138,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PMO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.52. 394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,385. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.09. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $14.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0531 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

