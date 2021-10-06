Lancashire (LON:LRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $555.50

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 555.50 ($7.26) and last traded at GBX 557 ($7.28), with a volume of 140319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 567 ($7.41).

LRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lancashire from GBX 907 ($11.85) to GBX 871 ($11.38) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 915 ($11.95) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lancashire from GBX 613 ($8.01) to GBX 662 ($8.65) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 725 ($9.47) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 843.83 ($11.02).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 632.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 642.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. Lancashire’s payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

About Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

