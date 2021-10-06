Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) Short Interest Down 17.7% in September

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 15,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

OVBC stock remained flat at $$27.13 during midday trading on Wednesday. 2,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Ohio Valley Banc has a 52 week low of $20.59 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $129.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 107,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $1,709,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $1,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

