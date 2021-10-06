NIX Trading Up 35.6% This Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last week, NIX has traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. NIX has a market cap of $1.33 million and $82,280.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STRAKS (STAK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jigstack (STAK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

