Crabel Capital Management LLC Takes $9.29 Million Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 80,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,290,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Crabel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $8,999,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,798,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,123,000 after purchasing an additional 369,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 53,108 shares during the period.

IEF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.14. 710,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,326,504. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.53. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.78 and a 1 year high of $121.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

