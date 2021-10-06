2,252 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Purchased by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,605,141.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,304 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.89. 246,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,296,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.34. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 293.48% and a net margin of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.