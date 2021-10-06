Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:RNRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $67,000.

Shares of RNRG stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,433. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.02. Global X Renewable Energy Producers ETF has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

