Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Has $25.40 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 321.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,600 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $25,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 907.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 49.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 341.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the first quarter valued at $197,000.

Shares of BATS:EZU traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,961,389 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

