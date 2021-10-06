Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $42.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Argus raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.76. The stock had a trading volume of 145,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,688,918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.83. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.08.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $35,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.93 per share, for a total transaction of $25,151.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANF. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the first quarter worth about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after purchasing an additional 655,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 77.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,281 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.