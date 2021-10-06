$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the highest is $0.28. PGT Innovations reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $285.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.83 million. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 11.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.82. 6,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,998. PGT Innovations has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 1.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 12.5% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

