Analysts Set Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Price Target at C$67.00

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$67.00.

KL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target (down from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In related news, insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$50.24 per share, with a total value of C$2,511,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,535,760. Insiders bought 450,000 shares of company stock valued at $22,337,420 in the last ninety days.

Shares of TSE KL traded up C$0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching C$54.04. The company had a trading volume of 971,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,345. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of C$40.07 and a twelve month high of C$67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.37 billion and a PE ratio of 13.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$51.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$814.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$825.98 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $0.237 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.51%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

