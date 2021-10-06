ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 94,511 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,064,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 94,511 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $84,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,565,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in JD.com by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in JD.com by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 287,273 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,226,000 after purchasing an additional 109,728 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in JD.com by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in JD.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 48,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on JD. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CLSA reduced their price target on JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark reduced their price target on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.70.

NASDAQ JD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,436,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $2.58. The company had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

