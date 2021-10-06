Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 74,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,262,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,001,567 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $549,344,000 after buying an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after buying an additional 221,513 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,877,000 after buying an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,451,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $278,252,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,241,789 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.05.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total value of $1,702,095.29. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,534 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,599. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $161.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,340. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.28 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

