Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,022 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,022 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in U. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

NYSE:U traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,353. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.99. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, Director 2020 Aps Otee sold 120,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $14,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total value of $27,233,863.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,191,649 shares of company stock worth $146,629,968 over the last three months. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

