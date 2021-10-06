Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.01. 99,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,414. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day moving average of $50.79. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $53.11.

