Alaethes Wealth LLC Invests $30,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 78 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,747,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,063 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after purchasing an additional 441,659 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after purchasing an additional 369,300 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,711.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 310,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 301,934 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4,712.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 248,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,339,000 after purchasing an additional 243,575 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.71. 130,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,791. The stock has a market cap of $130.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $397.14 and its 200-day moving average is $371.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.52 and a 12 month high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JMP Securities lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $437.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $397.59.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.