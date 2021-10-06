EAM Investors LLC Sells 39,963 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

EAM Investors LLC decreased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,963 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BW. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $179,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John J. Dziewisz sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total transaction of $72,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BW traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. 33,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,745. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $202.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

