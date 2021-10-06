Mather Group LLC. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.65. 3,641,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,982,426. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.53 and its 200 day moving average is $53.16. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

