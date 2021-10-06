Beck Capital Management LLC Has $687,000 Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Beck Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $398.13. 33,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,077. The company’s 50 day moving average is $407.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 62.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.28 and a 52 week high of $437.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.