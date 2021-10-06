900,000 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Acquired by Mizuho Bank Ltd.

Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 900,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $142,758,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 18.9% of Mizuho Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.32. 487,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,777,188. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.91 and its 200 day moving average is $158.78. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $114.76 and a one year high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

