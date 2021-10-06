Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Buys 1,718 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 0.3% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,767,000 after purchasing an additional 518,556 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 227,867 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,707,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,107,796,000 after purchasing an additional 67,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.08. The stock had a trading volume of 449,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,869,244. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. CLSA decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.41.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

