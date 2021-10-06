Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Invests $63,000 in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The RealReal by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,233,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,408,000 after buying an additional 316,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,037 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,859,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,260,000 after acquiring an additional 180,916 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,704,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,196,000 after acquiring an additional 314,563 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 2,898.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,464,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382,358 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of The RealReal stock traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $12.20. 92,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,547. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.09.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other The RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total transaction of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,777,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,049,934.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $26,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,295. 27.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

