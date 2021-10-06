Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Acquires New Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,365 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOLD. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $18.45. 881,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,566,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average is $21.18. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.