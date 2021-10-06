Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Makes New $322,000 Investment in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.75. 1,154,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,365,261. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $68.89.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

