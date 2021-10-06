Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SSMXY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSMXY traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.55. 18,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,222. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.78 and a beta of 0.20. Sysmex has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.62.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

