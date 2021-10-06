Brokerages Set BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) Target Price at C$11.25

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BlackBerry to C$11.50 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. CIBC cut their target price on BlackBerry from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on BlackBerry from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

In related news, Senior Officer Randall Cook sold 6,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.33, for a total value of C$82,150.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$419,039.70. Also, Senior Officer Sai Yuen (Billy) Ho sold 4,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.41, for a total transaction of C$57,272.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,888,459.80.

Shares of BlackBerry stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$11.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,648,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,451,877. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.60. BlackBerry has a 1-year low of C$5.91 and a 1-year high of C$36.00.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

