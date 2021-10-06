Analysts Set Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Price Target at $18.67

Shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on DM. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.82. 127,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,712,544. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DM. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,282,000. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Desktop Metal by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Desktop Metal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $344,000. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.