American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). American Superconductor reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.39. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of AMSC stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $14.40. 6,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,203. The company has a market cap of $407.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,465 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,020,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,310,000 after buying an additional 156,566 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in American Superconductor by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

