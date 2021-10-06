Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Microbot Medical’s earnings. Microbot Medical posted earnings of ($0.35) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microbot Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.45) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Microbot Medical.

Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microbot Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBOT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.24. The company had a trading volume of 4,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,875. Microbot Medical has a 1-year low of $6.31 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.47. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 4.54.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Microbot Medical by 74.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Microbot Medical during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Microbot Medical in the second quarter worth about $318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

About Microbot Medical

Microbot Medical, Inc is a pre-clinical medical device company, which engages in the research, design, development, and commercialization of micro-robotics assisted medical technologies. The firm carries out its operations through the ViRob and TipCat platforms. The ViRob platform technology is an autonomous crawling micro-robot that can be controlled remotely or within the body.

