Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $394,128.00

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $11.32 million and approximately $394,128.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.93 or 0.00005306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.15 or 0.00329605 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00005251 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000776 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

