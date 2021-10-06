Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Shares Up 5.2%

Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)’s stock price shot up 5.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.27. 606 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 423,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,001,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 52,414 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 1,408.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 283,069 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 133.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 284,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 162,753 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mechel PAO during the second quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mechel PAO by 129.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 108,386 shares during the period. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mechel PAO is a holding company, which engages in the mining and production of coal and steel, iron core, and nickel products. It operates through the following business segments: Steel, Mining, and Power. The Steel segment sells semi-finished steel products, long products of a wide range of steel grades, carbon and stainless flat steel products, and high value-added metal products.

