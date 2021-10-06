REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Trading Down 13.1%

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)’s stock price dropped 13.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.60 and last traded at $35.00. Approximately 14,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 410,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.88.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The company had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other REGENXBIO news, Director Allan M. Fox sold 48,233 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $2,172,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 1,500 shares of REGENXBIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $63,285.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 5,163.2% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in REGENXBIO by 29.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 4,796.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 22.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

