Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Trading Down 5.4%

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.87 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 7,281 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,718,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $631.39 million, a P/E ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.21.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 million. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 171.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.51%. Vuzix’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 36.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

