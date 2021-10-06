Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.32

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.32 and last traded at $83.32, with a volume of 136 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.97.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a current ratio of 73.42.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $303.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%.

In related news, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total transaction of $369,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,107,334.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $154,063.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,927 shares of company stock worth $3,505,964 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Nelnet by 180.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nelnet by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 34.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

