ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing, manufacturing and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The company offers liquid, powder, oral solid dose, cough/cold products, antacids, laxatives, stomach remedies as well as hydrocortisone retention enema, esterified estrogen and methyltestosterone, fluvoxamine maleate tablets, hydrocortisone rectal suspension, metoclopramide oral solution, opium tincture and metoclopramide tablets. In addition, it offers contract manufacturing services for other pharmaceutical companies. The company serves through wholesalers, smaller regional distributors and chains and pharmacy and retail outlets primarily in the United States. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly known as BioSante Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is headquartered in Baudette, MN. “

Separately, TheStreet cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

ANIP traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.39. 2,587 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,848. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.59. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.89 million, a PE ratio of -24.22 and a beta of 1.26.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,909 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 72,937 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 239,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,732 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

