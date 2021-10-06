OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Down 6.6%

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) fell 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.80. 5,573 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,106,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Several research firms have recently commented on OCFT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneConnect Financial Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.46.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. The company had revenue of $149.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. On average, research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

