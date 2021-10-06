Exeedme Price Reaches $0.40 (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. During the last seven days, Exeedme has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One Exeedme coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000732 BTC on major exchanges. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $26.02 million and approximately $962,019.00 worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00059753 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.53 or 0.00096856 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.72 or 0.00129777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,085.79 or 0.99678722 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,556.35 or 0.06435284 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Exeedme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

