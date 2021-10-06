Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Horizon Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HZAC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,400 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the August 31st total of 78,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 232,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HZAC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $287,000. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in Horizon Acquisition by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in Horizon Acquisition by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Horizon Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. 50.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HZAC shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Horizon Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

HZAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,972. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. Horizon Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.28 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

Horizon Acquisition Company Profile

Horizon Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in financial, technology and business services sectors.

