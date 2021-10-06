Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Short Interest Up 22.8% in September

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the August 31st total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ SGRY traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.55. 6,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,430. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 3.15. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $69.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $51.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Surgery Partners will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SGRY. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

